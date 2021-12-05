Entertainment, Fashion

Sadhana Music Academy of Itahari is organizing 3-day-long orchestra festival starting from December 7. The first of its kind festival in the Province 1 would host 30 orchestral artists from Annapurna Chamber Orchestra of Kathmandu in presences of thousands of open-air audience at the spacious premises of Sadhana Music Academy located at Itahari-2. The festival is also supported by Narayan Gopal Music Fund.

Noted singers like Yam Baral, Raj Sargam, Bhisan Mukarung, Jeena Rasaily, among others, are scheduled to be part of the festival.

''We are hosting this mega musical festival which is the first orchestra musical gala event in the entire province,'' informed Raju KC, General Secretary at Sadhana Music Academy. He added, ''We expect 10 thousand audiences in the three day festival.'' KC said the mega program was scheduled to organize on the auspicious occasion of 28th Anniversary of Sadhana Music Academy.

On the inaugural day of December 7, the festival will run from 11 am to 1 pm. This is titled 'Education and Music' where there would be presence of students belonging to various schools and colleges of Province 1. On second day (December 8), the day is titled 'We and Music' where orchestra artists will play various tunes from folk songs of Nepal to various fames excellent musicians and singers from around the globe. This would run from 4:30 pm to 8 pm.

On the concluding day of December 9, there would be musical show dedicated to the legendary singer Narayan Gopal from 4:30 pm onwards.

The expected cost of the festival is Rs 1.6 million.

Raju KC, who is also the Chair at Civil Society Itahari, said this festival will develop musical vibes in the province energizing young music aspirants.

Source: National News Agency Nepal