Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has pointed out the need of taking organisations active in social sector in remote areas.

Addressing the inaugural session of the convention of 'Lions Club District-325 J', Prime Minister Dahal mentioned that social organisations should provide services reaching the rural areas.

He opined, "There is a need of policy and programme to develop leadership not only in the educated youths of urban areas, but also youths of remote areas of all classes and communities--- backward, marginalized, women, Dalit, Madhes, who are interested for change and can contribute to movement of social transformation."

PM Dahal further said the incumbent government was determined to achieve goal of social justice, good governance and prosperity by facing the existing political and economic challenges.

Lions Club has been carrying out various activities in social sector in Nepal, he said, adding Lions Club of Biratnagar was established under chairmanship of former Prime Minister Matrika Koirala in 1971 in Nepal. There are 15 now districts and more than 50,000 members of Lions club in Nepal.

The Prime Minister said, "The Lions Club has been leading different social and humanitarian activities across the country at the special initiative of politically and educationally aware youths. Specially, the Club has been fulfilling its social responsibility keeping itself in forefront during national disaster like COVID-19, earthquake."

PM Dahal viewed, "Politics has pivotal role in all aspects of social lives since it is the fulcrum of all policies. The more we make politics ideal, disciplined, moral and people-oriented, other aspects of social life also becomes more responsible and accountable. For this, engagement and leadership of resolute youths is inevitable."

According to him, in today's context, disciplined, educated and thoughtful youths with acute sense of responsibilities towards nation and countrymen could shoulder the historic responsibility of nation-building.

The Head of the Government lauded the Lions had been keeping itself in forefront in every hour of national crisis. "Lions is active in educational and social activities. It has played an important role in social transformation. It is also working towards developing and promoting entrepreneurship among youths. It is itself an important matter."

He viewed that the Lions Club should expand its scope of work in spirit of inclusive democracy. "I have a challenging opportunity in my third stint as the Prime Minister. I am determined to convert the challenges into opportunities by bringing about positive changes in the lives of people, eliminating hopelessness from people and spreading optimism among them as well as forging a national consensus."

He called from cooperation from all quarters towards this end.

The PM expressed his confidence that the event will formulate new policies and elect a capable leadership.

