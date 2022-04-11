Key Issues

Gandaki Province Chief, Prithvi Man Gurung has said that it was necessary to understand politics for ethnic identity.

Inaugurating the fourth national general convention of Tamu Hyula Chhonja Dhi Gurung Rastriya Parisad (National Council House of Tamu) today, he expressed the view that the community is lagging behind as it has the ethnic nature that does not seek to understand politics.

Province Chief Gurung opined, "It is necessary to understand politics for ethnic autonomy. This community has to increase its access in politics."

He urged the community to seek its strong presence in politics after understanding it.

Similarly, Chairperson of Indigenous Nationalities Commission, Ram Bahadur Thapa Magar, Vice-Chairperson of National Foundation for Development of Indigenous Nationalities, Gokul Gharti Magar, Chairperson of Nepal Federation Indigenous Nationalities, Gyalje Lama Sherpa, among others expressed their views.

The two-day general convention is taking place in Chitwan where around 1,000 representatives of 65 districts have participated.

The general convention would elect a 77-member new working committee for next three years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal