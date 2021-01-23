General

The Believers Eastern Church community in Birendranagar, Surkhet distributed warm jackets to 78 children here on Friday. The 'Hope for Children' under the community distributed warm clothes to children from the poor communities in Birendranagar municipality.

"Warm jackets and mufflers were distributed to the poor children to help them ward off the winter," father of the Church Purna Bardewa said. The Church authorities have also been supporting the children's education since the past eight years.

Chairperson of the Srijansheel tole bikas samiti in ward no. 3 of the municipality Nanda Shrestha lauded the effort of the Church to help people in need, including warm clothes for the poor children.

Earlier, the community had distributed blankets to 45 Raute household families in Pamka of Chinggad rural municipality-6, Surkhet district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal