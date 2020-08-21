Games, sports

Jamaica Tallawahs suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. Nepal's player Sandeep Lamichhane, who is playing for Jamaica Tallawahs, had taken a wicket in the match.

The right-arm leg spin bowler, Sandeep took a wicket for four overs conceding 30 runs. Placed in the ninth place to bowl, he conceded only two runs for one over. Thereafter he gave 11 runs in the eleventh over. He dismissed Trinbago Knight Riders's Sunil Narine in the fifth ball of the eleventh overs. Narine hit 53 runs. Likewise, Sandeep conceded seven runs in the 13th overs and 10 in the 15th overs.

Trinbago Knight Riders achieved the 136-run target posted by Jamaica Tallawahs in 18.1 overs by losing three wickets.

Source: National News Agency Nepal