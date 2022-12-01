General

Chairman of Janamat Party, Dr CK Raut, has held a meeting with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at the latter’s residence, Baluwatar, this evening. They discussed on working together in the days to come.

Information to this was shared by PM Deuba’s secretariat.

The Janamat Party, which has emerged as a new political force in Tarai/Madhes is learnt to have willingness to work together with the ruling alliance. Earlier, a meeting was held between Nepali Congress leader Bimalendra Nidhi and Dr Raut.

Dr Raut has been elected to the House of Representatives with resounding victory against leader Upendra Yadav from constituency no 2 of Saptari. Raut got 35,042 votes. So far, the party collected 394,276 votes under the proportional category of the election to House of Representatives and Province Assembly held on November 20.

Source: National News Agency Nepal