Janamat Party to field candidacies for by-election in Ilam and Bajhang

Kathmandu: The Janamat Party will field its candidates in the by-election for the Member of House of Representatives to be held in Ilam constituency no 2 and for election of Member to the Province Assembly Bajhang constituency no 1(1). Janamat Party National Spokesperson Dr Sharad Singh Yadav gave out this information today while making public the decisions taken by the party's central secretariat meeting held recently. He also shared on the occasion that the party will not immediately participate in the newly-formed ruling alliance. Spokesperson Yadav also said that the central secretariat meeting made a decision to move a directed process ahead after holding discussions on the report submitted by an investigation committee to look into the incident that took place in Saptari on January 22. Source: National News Agency Nepal