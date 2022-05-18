Key Issues

The Janamat Party has won the mayor post in the local election in Hanumannagar Kankalini municipality. Birendra Majhi of the party was elected to the post by securing 6,407 votes. His closest contender Shailesh Kumar Saha of Janata Samajbadi Party bagged 6,2060 votes. Saha was elected the mayor and Majhi had lost the election to him in the local polls in 2017.

Out of the total 14 wards in the municipality, the Janata Samajbadi Party candidates and their panel have won in seven wards – ward nos 2, 3, 9, 10, 12, 13 and 14.

Sarita Sipaliya of the Rastriya Janata Party has been elected the deputy mayor of the municipality. She secured 6,512 votes. Her closest competitor Rekhadevi Mandal of the Janamat Party bagged 5,982 votes. The Janamat Party has won the ward chair posts in ward nos 1 and 4.

The CPN (Maoist Center) has won the ward chair post at ward number 5, 6 and 7 while the Nepali Congress has won the ward chair in ward number 8.

Source: National News Agency Nepal