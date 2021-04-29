General

Rastriya Janamorcha has laid emphasis for advancing house business unhindered.

Saying absence of a member of Gandaki Province Assembly of his party, Khim Bikram Shahi, during voting on the no-confidence motion filed against Chief Minister of Gandaki Province was mysterious, the party expressed surprise and concern towards it.

A press release issued by party Spokesperson, Durga Poudel, demanded the government to make public the details about the incident of absence of its member Shahi and his admission to the hospital even after his coronavirus test report was negative as the party is unaware about the incident.

A meeting of Gandaki Province Assembly has been postponed for indefinite period based on the application filed by Rastriya Janamorcha citing Shahi’s condition is unknown. However, CPN (UML) said that the province assembly meeting should not be postponed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal