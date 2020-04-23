Uncategorized

Newly formed Janata Samajbadi Party has applied at Election Commission for the party registration today. The newly unified party proceeded with the party registration along with its party unification agreement.

The party got the registration number 1388 from the EC.

After applying with the party unification letter, the application got forwarded for party registration, said leader Keshav Jha.

Separate meetings of the central working committee of two parties will be held first and a joint meeting later. After the joint meeting finalizes party statute, manifesto, regulation and structure of the party and submits all documents to the EC, then the registration process gets pace, added Jha.

The Samajbadi Party Nepal and Rastriya Janata Party had unified to a single party- Janata Samajbadi Party yesterday night.

To apply at the EC, leaders Upendra Yadav, Sharatsing Bhandari, Rajendra Mahato, Rajendra Shrestha, Keshav Jaha and others reached the EC office.

Leader Rajendra Mahato said remaining tasks of party unification would be concluded after lockdown.

Another leader Rajendra Shrestha observed they joined together for the party unification as the government brought irrelevant ordinances.

Moreover, leader Dr Shivaji Yadav viewed the unification process begun since one and half year got finalized. The coming meeting of the party office bearers and central committee would chart out new strategy.

Source: National News Agency