State Minister for Information and

Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak today emphasized the

partnership of both Japan and Bangladesh in forming the qualified leadership

of Smart Bangladesh-2041 through 'Smart Leadership Academy'.

On the second day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan, Palak,

who accompanied the Premier, highlighted the issue at a meeting with

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Japan External Trade

Organization (JETRO) Ishiguro Norihiko at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, said a

release here.

The state minister said: "We've established an effective 'Smart Leadership

Academy'. The partnership of both countries is very important to make the

'Smart Leadership Academy' more effective in forming the qualified leadership

of Smart Bangladesh in 2041."

He said that government officials, journalists, politicians, doctors will get

the opportunity to acquire knowledge about research and latest ventures and

features of technology from the 'Smart Leadership Academy'.

Besides, Palak emphasized the development of 'Digital Bangladesh' under the

dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, latest progress in the

country's IT sector and the 'Smart Bangladesh' regulation in 2041, the

release added.

During the meeting, he discussed establishment of Society 5.0, frontier

technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, microchip and nanotech

designing and cyber security with the Chairman of JETRO.

They also discussed in detail how to cooperate in business expansion between

Japanese and Bangladeshi companies, attracting Japanese companies to invest

in high-tech parks and cyber security in Bangladesh and further development

of the information technology (IT) sector of Bangladesh through mutual

cooperation of both the countries.

After the meeting, the state minister handed over Bangabandhu's biography

(written in Japanese language), a souvenir of JETRO-ICT department's joint

partnership and a book written on the achievements of Digital Bangladesh to

the JETRO Chairman. Senior officials of JETRO were present at the time.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is currently visiting Japan as a part of her 15-

day official trip to Japan, the USA and the UK.

Japan welcomed the Bangladeshi Premier on April 25 by rolling out the red

carpet and also gave her static guard of honor at the airport.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha