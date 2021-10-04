General

The Government of Japan has donated six ambulances to Nepal.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Kikuta Yutaka handed over the ambulances to Minister of State for Health and Population of Nepal Umesh Shrestha amid a function here today.

The Ministry is scheduled to hand the donated ambulances to the Nepal Ambulance Service (NAS) today itself. NAS is a non-profit initiative dedicated to the establishment of an emergency medical response system to the people of Nepal.

On the occasion, state minister Shrestha praised and thanked the Government of Japan for its assistances in health sector of Nepal and fight and control COVID-19 in particular. He also expected such help and cooperation between the two countries in the days to come.

Similarly, Ambassador Yutaka said that Japan has been providing assistances to Nepal for long.

The NAS President Dr Pradip Vaidya said that the donated ambulances would be properly used in the service to patients.

With the donated ambulances, the NAS has a total of 18 ambulances operational. It provides 24-hour service. One can contact at toll free number, 102 for its service. It has expanded its service to Kathmandu, Pokhara and Chitwan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal