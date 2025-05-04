Contact Us
Japanese Ambassador Meets Prime Minister Oli to Discuss Bilateral Relations


Kathmandu: Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, Maeda Toru, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his residence in Baluwatar. The meeting focused on discussing various issues related to bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between Japan and Nepal.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the discussions also touched upon the upcoming 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This milestone was a significant topic during the talks, as both nations aim to strengthen their longstanding partnership.



Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present during the meeting, highlighting the importance of the discussions in the context of international diplomacy and cooperation.

