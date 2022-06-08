General

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Kikuta Yutaka on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Chief of the Army Staff Prabhu Ram Sharma at the headquarters of the Nepal Army.

The meeting between the duo focused on the bilateral welfare and mutual relations between Nepal and Japan, according to the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, Nepal Army.

The Army has expressed the hope that this meeting would further strengthen and make mutual relations between the two countries profound.

Source: National News Agency Nepal