Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Kikuta Yutaka and Australian Ambassador to Nepal Felicity Volk called on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday at the PM's official residence in Baluwatar.

During the meeting with Japanese Ambassador, a congratulatory message from Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was handed over. Issues of bilateral relations including vaccine cooperation were discussed on the occasion, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Thank you for the good news that the 1.6 million AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Japan will arrive in Kathmandu soon, and for pledging to provide more, in the near future, the PM wrote in his Twitter account.

Similarly, PM Deuba thanked the Government of Australia for the support extended to Nepal's response to COVID-19 and stressed on the need to further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

"We look forward to working closely with PM Deuba on Nepal’s COVID-19 response and to support the Nepal Government’s development and inclusion agenda", the Australian Ambassador wrote in her tweet.

Source: National News Agency Nepal