The Janata Samajwadi Party (JaSaPa) chair Upendra Yadav has decided to submit its application to the Election Commission of Nepal for authentication of the party. The meeting of the JaSaPa’s executive committee here on Thursday took the decision to this effect, shared committee member Mohamed Istiyak Rai.

The party has recently been divided into two factions. One faction is being led by Yadav himself while another one is led by another chairperson Mahantha Thakur.

Thakur faction is currently in the incumbent government. The Election Commission of Nepal has not authenticated neither of the factions as well as the political parties since the both faction took action against each other and expelled one another from the party.

The Thakur faction was unaware about Thursdays’ meeting of the Yadav-led faction. Thakur faction had issued a press statement on Wednesday and ruled out its participation in the Yadav-led party, terming the meeting illegal and invalid.

Source: National News Agency Nepal