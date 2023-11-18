JASOD starts distribution of JS polls nomination forms

DHAKA, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASOD) has started distributing party nomination forms to pick its candidates to contest in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections.

JASOD as well as Party Nomination Board President Hasanul Haq Inu today inaugurated the distribution of nomination papers at a function at the party's central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue area this afternoon, said a press release.

Member Secretary of the Party Nomination Board Shirin Akhter and members Advocate Rabiul Alam and Mosharef Hossain were present on the occasion, among others.

On the first day of nomination paper distribution, 213 aspirant candidates, including JASOD President Hasanul Haq Inu and General Secretary Shirin Akhter, collected forms.

Speaking on the occasion, Hasanul Haq Inu said the path of ill-politics to create political uncertainty in the country has been shun through the announcement of the election schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls on time as per the constitution, defying the domestic and foreign conspiracies.

"The constitution has been upheld," he added.

Inu urged BNP and its alliance members to return to the normal, democratic, constitutional and election-oriented politics by admitting their mistakes and apologizing to the people.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha