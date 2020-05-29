General

The District Administration Office Dhanusha has decided to close the Jatahi and Khajuri transit points for an indefinite period from Friday. These transit points on the Nepal-India border had been kept open for facilitating the entry of Nepalis coming from various places of India before this.

The local administration has completely prevented the movement through these two transits barely a day after a person died of hunger. Although the government has opened all transit points along the Nepal-India border for allowing the Nepalis stranded due to the lockdown in India to come home, the transit points in Dhanusha have been closed, Assistant Chief District Officer Sharad Pokharel said.

According to him, the transit points have been closed on the decision of the federal government after a sudden rise in the number of people trying to enter the district through these points. He added the transit points would be opened after quarantine and other arrangements are ready at these transit points. With the closure of these two transit points, people have been asked to use the Bhiththamod transit in Mahottari and Madar transit point of Siraha to come to enter Dhanusha.

Source: National News Agency Nepal