Jatiya Party today nominated its mayoral candidates for five city corporation polls-Gazipur, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi and Barishal.

The main opposition party in the Jatiya Sangsad, Jatiya Party nominated MM Niaz Uddin for contesting in the polls of Gazipur City Corporation, Saiful Islam Swapan in Rajshahi City Corporation, Shafiqul Islam Madhu in Khulna City Corporation, Engineer Iqbal Hossain Taposh in Barishal City Corporation and Nazrul Islam Babul in Sylhet City Corporation, said a press release.

Jatiya Party finalized its mayoral candidate for the city polls during a views exchange meeting of top leaders with divisional leaders at its Banani office today.

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the elections will be held in Gazipur on May 25, Khulna and Barishal on June 12, and Rajshahi and Sylhet on June 2.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha