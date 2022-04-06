Entertainment, Fashion

Former Chairperson of the Council of Ministers Khilraj Regmi has said festivals and jatras are associated to cultural identity.

Regmi said it after witnessing the solo photo exhibition organized at Tourism Board. The photos taken by photojournalist at Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Ratna Krishna Shrestha on historic Biska jatra celebrated at Bhaktapur Thimi are put on display.

He believed the photo exhibition would help protect and promote culture and civilization. "Knowledge on jatras bearing the cultural significance and indigenous identity should be transferred to new generation so that it would help enliven the age-old cultural specificities," Regmi observed.

The festivals are also related to religious value and have drawn the attention and interest of foreigners as well, according to him.

Photojournalist Shrestha has put on display 100 photos he had taken over a decade on various jatras celebrated at Thimi like Balkumari, Dakshin Barahi, Bishnubir, Siddhakali Gan, Siddhi Ganesh of Nagdesh, Mahalaxmi Gan of Bode and tongue piercing jatra.

Students from various schools, social activists, media persons and intellectuals visited the photo exhibition.

Source: National News Agency Nepal