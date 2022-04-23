General

The Jazeera Airways is set to operate a flight at the recently operated Gautam Buddha Airport from May 16. The airways will launch a direct Bhairahawa-Kuwait flight on May 16 coinciding with the Buddha Jayanti, said the airport officials.

The airport officially came into operation three days ago. The airlines will conduct flights three days a week- Monday, Wednesday and Friday, said Director General at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Pradip Kumar Adhikari. "The airways has got permission to operate the Bhairahawa-Kuwait flight. Other airlines have also expressed their interest in it."

Thirty people have already booked tickets for the Bhairahawa-Kuwait flight, he said. The CAAN has also announced special discount on the flight. For this, it has also formed a committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal