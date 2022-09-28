General

At least eight persons died in a jeep accident in Salyan.

A jeep (Ra 1 Ja 563) en route to Sinwang of Kapurkot rural municipality in Salyan from Dhakeri of Banke met with the accident at Kapurkot rural municipality-3, Mulpani at 2.00 pm last night.

All eight people died on the spot, DSP at Salyan Police Office Damodar KC informed.

Among the deceased are jeep driver Jeet Bahadur Bohora, 21, of Kapurkot-6, Top Bahadur Wali, 40, of the same place, his 11-year old son Basanta Wali, Dharma Wali, 37, Suresh Khatry, 30, Khumlal Wali, 70, Kumari Wali, 55, and Lalit Wali, 53, of Kapurkot-5.

The vehicle was carrying passengers who were returning to home after participating in the wedding party at Dhakari.

Some eight men and one women were onboard in the jeep, police informed.

Tilak Wali, 35, of Kapurkot-6, Jalwang who was injured in the accident is being treated in Tulsipur.

The jeep that went out of control had veered off some 150 meter down the road.

The bodies recovered from the accident site have been kept at Salyan Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal