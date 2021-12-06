Health & Safety

At least four persons have died while additional four others were injured in a jeep accident that took place in Baitadi this evening. The Kailpal-bound jeep (Se 1 Ja 888) from Patan Bazaar met with the accident at Patan municipality-1, Sakar Thali.

The deceased identified are Binod Bhattarai, 13, and Rama Bhattarai, 72, of Patan municipality-1, Sakar, Prem Chunara, 24, and Manisha BK, 20, according to in-charge of Area Police Office, Patan, Rajesh Shahi.

The injured include Om Prakash Bhattarai, Janaki Bhattarai, Deepak Bhattarai, Mandhwoj Bhattarai, Bishnu Bhattarai and Govinda BK of Patan municipality-1, Sakar. They are undergoing treatment at Patan Primary Health post. According to the police source, some 11 people, including driver were onboard in the jeep.

The vehicle had fallen some 100 meters off the road. Jeep driver, Khemraj Pandey, of Patan-5 Basantapur is absconding. The reason behind the accident is not yet known.

Source: National News Agency Nepal