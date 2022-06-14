General

A jeep hit a three-wheeler, tempo, at Bardibas Municipality-3 last night which resulted in killing of a woman and injury among six others.

The killed one is Kunta Dhungel, 26, from Bardibas Municipality-3 of Mahottari, according to Prakash Bista, Deputy Superintendent of Police at District Police Office. Seriously injured in the accident, Dhungel breathed her last at Kabya Hospital, Janakpur, this morning.

Those injured in the same accident are Om Bahadur Lungeli, 45; Yadav Kumar Dhungel, 42; Pabitra Acharya, 29; and Karisma Dhungel, 8, from same locality and Purushottam Chalise, 35, and Pabitra Chalise, 39, from Dudhauli Municipality-2 of Sindhuli district. They have been receiving treatment at Janasewa Hospital, Bardibas.

The jeep with undisclosed number plate hit the three-wheeler near Smriti Park of Bardibas Municipality-3.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS