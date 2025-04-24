Jeep Safari Now Available in Five Community Forests in Chitwan



Kathmandu: Jeep safari for tourists has been started in five community forests of eastern Chitwan. The Mrigakunj Forest Users Committee has initiated the jeep safari within the Khageri Rapti Community Forest, connecting Tikauli, Milijuli, Chitrasen, Baghmara Community Forest, and Khorsor Protected Forest.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the jeep safari, which starts from Khorsor Protected Forest, offers tourists the opportunity to observe forests, wildlife, and biodiversity as it traverses through Tikauli to Bishajari Lake. This safari covers a distance of 20 kilometers.





During the inauguration of the jeep safari on Thursday, Minister for Forests and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri stated that the government has adopted a policy aimed at using national forests to enhance the living standards of the local community by integrating forests, wildlife, and flora with tourism.





Ratnanagar Municipality Mayor Prahlad Sapkota expressed his satisfaction that a jeep safari has been introduced for the first time in Ratnanagar, marking it as the third tourist destination following Sauraha. Additionally, Minister Thakuri released 15 female crocodiles into the Rapti River today.

