SEOUL-- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest budget carrier, said Friday it will resume flights to Guam later this month amid the country's accelerating vaccination campaign.

Jeju Air plans to operate 38 flights on the Incheon-Guam route from Nov. 25 to Jan. 31 before it begins regular flights, depending on the country's vaccination and infection rates, the company said in a statement.

The low-cost airline suspended most international routes in March last year following the outbreak of COVID-19 here in January in 2019.

Jeju Air resumed regular flights to Saipan in July in a preemptive measure to absorb post-coronavirus travel demand.

Charter flights to Chiang Mai, Thailand, are also available from Friday, but the flights could be temporary, depending on demand from travel agencies, a company spokeswoman said.

International flights to five cities -- Tokyo, Osaka, Weihai, Harbin and Manila -- are available for business travel and Koreans residing in the cities.

Jeju Air plans to expand other international routes to meet growing demand for outbound trips and an increase in vaccinated people in South Korea, adding it expects to resume flights to Bangkok, as well as other major cities in Thailand, by the end of the year.

Source: Yonhap News Agency