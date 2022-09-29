Fashion

Jet boat service has come into operation from Chataraghat to Kopche in Barahachhetra municipality-1 of Sunsari.

Proprietor of Barahachhetra Marin and Resort Jet Boat, Nabin Poudel informed that three long-distance and four short-distance jet boats have come into operations in the Saptakoshi River during winter.

Barahachhetra Marin and Resort, Saptakoshi Tourism and Water Transportation, Nepal River Transport Pvt Ltd, Barahachhetra Water Transport and Tourism Service Pvt Ltd ventured the jet boat service in the Saptakoshi.

He further shared that the boat service has been made available to the public so as to ease travel and transport during the winter festive time.

Poudel informed that the jet boats are being operated from Barahachhetra Temple along the Saptakoshi banks.

As informed, individual fare for five-kilometer boating from Barahachhetra to Kopche has been determined Rs 600.

With the operation of jet boat, it would be easier for the people to travel to the southern belt of Bhojpur and Simple, Akhuwatar, Triveni and Sangma of Dhankuta, Poudel said. A jet boat has a carrying capacity of 50 persons. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal