Jhapa-11 Triumphs Over Daga United FC to Secure Spot in Bhadrapur Jhapa Gold Cup Final


Jhapa: Jhapa-11 has entered the final of the Bhadrapur Jhapa Gold Cup, 2081. In the semifinal match held at Mechi Stadium on Wednesday, Jhapa-11 defeated Daga United FC, Bhutan by 3-1.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Aron Thapa of Jhapa scored the first goal in the 55th minute of the match, while Rohan Karki and Hari Bahadur Ale Magar added to the tally in injury time. Suraj Rasaili of Daga United managed to score in the 84th minute, but it was not enough to surpass Jhapa’s lead.



Aron Thapa was named Player of the Match for his performance. He received Rs 21,000 and a trophy for his contribution to the team’s victory.



Jhapa-11 will compete against the home team, Bhadrapur Blazers, for the title on February 28. The winning team will take home Rs 1.3 million, while the runner-up will receive Rs 700,000.

