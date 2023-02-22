Games

Machhindra Club has entered the semi-final of the Mustang-Bhadrapur-Jhapa Gold Cup football tournament.

In the quarter-final match held at local Mechi Stadium today, Machhindra beat Church Boys United 2-1 after coming from behind to book a place among the last four. Church Boys took the lead in the 54th minute of the match through its captain Ananta Tamang. However, Machhindra turned the tide in the last 10 minutes with captain Sujal Shrestha scoring the equalizer in the 81st minute of the match. Striker Bimal Ghartimagar then scored the winning goal through a header in the 86th minute.

Machhindra's captain Sujal Shrestha was declared the player of the match to win a cash prize of Rs 20,000. Machhindra will now play against the winner of APF Football Club and Cowwarn Bazar Pragati Sangh Bangladesh for a place in the finals, said chairperson of the organizing committee, Deepesh Dhakal.

A total of 10 teams, including three foreign clubs are participating in the first Bhadrapur-Jhapa Gold Cup football tournament that kicked off on Sunday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal