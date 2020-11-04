General

The Jhapa police have increased patrolling at the border with neighbouring India to stop smuggling of goods during festivals. The police confiscated goods and clothes worth approximately Rs 1.4 million supplied to Nepal from India by evading taxes, said Superintendent of Police Krishna Prasad Koirala, adding that the confiscated goods have been handed to the Mechi custom office.

Likewise, the police arrested two persons with firecrackers worth Rs 700,000 from Mechinagar municipality-10 in the district.

The arrestees—Prashannajit Darji and a tempo driver Bishwonath Pradhan—were supplying the firecrackers illegally on a tempo (Me 1 Ha 5527) into Nepal from India, said Koirala. The arrest was made during a security check.

Source: National News Agency Nepal