The District Health Office Jhapa said that the district has recorded as many as 553 cases of elephantiasis.

Kumarkhod of Jhapa rural municipality has the highest 32 elephantiasis cases in the district, according to the health office sources.

Among the cases identified last year were leg swelling (72), hydrocele (372), hand and breast swelling (110), shared Jeevan Chaulagain, focal person of the Elephantiasis Disease Elimination Programme. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal