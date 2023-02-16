General

Seventy-five people died in road accidents in a period of seven months in Jhapa.

Till the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the district recorded 457 cases of road accidents with the 75 deaths toll, the District Traffic Police Office, Jhapa said.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Jabegu is among the victims. Fifty-seven are males, 14 females and four minors: two girls and two boys.

Likewise, the number of the people severely injured in the accidents is 107 followed by 639 with minor injuries. As Office Chief Jabegu said the accidents involved 433 motorcycles, 46 auto-rickshaws, 59 light vehicles, 32 buses, 17 trucks, six tippers, 18 tractors and 59 cars and jeeps.

The office till February 12 collected the revenue of Rs 20.02 million. The collections were from the fines for the traffic rules violations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal