An 83-year-old elderly person of Kamal rural municipality-3, Kerkha in Jhapa died of coronavirus infection this morning.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, shared Kamal rural municipality chair Menuka Kafle.

With this the death toll from coronavirus infection has reached two in Jhapa. Earlier, an elderly woman of Damak died due to the virus infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal