Out of four settlements in Mechinagar Municipality-15 across the Mechi river at the Nepal-India border that lack basic facilities like electricity, education, health and transportation, Gwalbasti has been finally illuminated.

Bhadrapur distribution center, Nepal Electricity Authority in cooperation with the municipality has brought electricity to the village housing 17 houses. Electric meters have been installed for free, said the municipality mayor Bimal Acharya. Acharya and deputy mayor Mina Upreti jointly inaugurated the power supply by switching on a power button.

Installing electric poles in other villages deprived of power is underway, said ward chair of Mechinagar-15, Guna Raj Bhattarai, adding that they would get electricity within this month.

The settlements housing Yadav, Santhal and Pahan communities in majority have been disconnected from the outer Nepal for at least three months when the river was flooded. Demands of the local people for a bridge over the river for long have gone unheard.

The municipality has taken initiatives in constructing a suspension bridge over the river, said Upreti.

Source: National News Agency Nepal