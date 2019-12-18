Trading

JICA President Shinichi Kitaoka met with the Most Hon. Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P., Prime Minister of Jamaica in Tokyo.

At the outset of the meeting, President Kitaoka explained JICA's cooperation in Jamaica, to which Prime Minister Holness expressed his appreciation for its efforts. The two leaders exchanged opinions regarding the need for natural disaster prevention and mitigation as the two countries have similarly affected by climate disaster, such as hurricanes and typhoons, in recent years. President Kitaoka then expressed his wish that the cooperation between the two countries would embody the JICA's philosophy of mutual partnership.

JICA continues its cooperation responding to vulnerabilities particular to island nations and people-to-people exchanges with Jamaica.

Source: Japan International Cooperation Agency