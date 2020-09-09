Entertainment, Fashion

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said the Jitiya festival would foster harmony and spread message of love among people. Giving a message of best wishes on the occasion of the Jitiya festival celebrated especially by the Tharu women in the eastern belt of Tarai region, Prime Minister Oli reminded that the festivals like Jitiya have cemented unity, tolerance, harmony among the Nepalis.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged everyone to celebrate festival by maintaining adequate safety and staying indoors.

Source: National News Agency Nepal