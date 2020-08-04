General

The Dalit and backward communities of Khotang have jointly initiated a campaign for ending caste-based discrimination and untouchability.

Citing the constitutional provision preventing any form of discrimination against any people based on his/her origin, caste, community, occupation and physical state of body, the joint struggle committee put in place the awareness raising drive.

In a press conference organized by the Joint Struggle Committee comprising activists from Dalit and indigenous communities, its leaders said they have put forward the campaign of “All human being are equal; promoting caste-based discrimination is a social crime”. The activists said they would expand the anti-discrimination campaign to national level.

The struggle committee was formed calling for punitive actions against those involved in the mass killing of six youths including Nawaraj BK iinJajarkot.

In order to make the sensitization campaign strong, various programmes such as formation of struggle committees in 10 local levels of the district, district-level interaction, inter-party discussion and consultation with struggle committees formed at the local level, informed struggle committee coordinator Deepak Thatal.

Among other programmes planned are formation of struggle committees at all wards of the district, training at local level, seminar, march pass, torch rally, open mass meet and pressure-creating activities.

Preparation is underway to engage other districts in the campaign aiming at building equitable and discrimination free society, the struggle committee shared.

On the occasion, Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities chair Hatiram Rai said a situation has come to mount pressure for the implementation of the hard-earned achievements against caste-based discriminatio

Source: National News Agency Nepal