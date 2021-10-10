General

A joint security patrol has been mobilized in the villages and settlements of the district keeping in view the possible incidents during the festival.

The number of people entering the district to celebrate the festival of Badadashain has been increasing day by day and the number of domestic tourists visiting the district has also increased. Hence, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have been jointly mobilized to patrol the villages, said Chief District Officer Nawaraj Jaisi.

The District Police Office has set up security units at 14 places including villages and highways for regular security in the district, said District Police Chief Devendra Pandey. There are police units in Parchang, Kalikasthan, Betrawati, Dandagaun, Haku, Malung, Grang, Dhunche, Syafrubensi, Thambuchet, Thuman, Timure, Rasuwagadhi and Langtang areas of the southern region.

As the influence of COVID-19 diminished, the tourist area of Langtang and the holy shrine of Gosainkunda has seen increasing number of domestic tourists.

Chief of Police Pandey shared that the residents of Rasuwa have been urged not to wear expensive jewelry while traveling for Tika and blessings from elders during the festival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal