Fast bowler Akeem Jordan claimed a five-wicket
haul and opener Kirk McKenzie hit a brilliant 91 as West Indies A put them on
top against Bangladesh A at the end of the day two of the second unofficial
Test at the Academy ground of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.
At stumps, the visitors reached 268-6, taking a lead of 31 runs after
Bangladesh were bowled out for 237 in their first innings.
Jordan claimed 5-45, his only second five-wicket haul in the first class
cricket. He was ably supported by Anderson Phillip and Kevin Sinclare who
grabbed two wickets apiece.
Resuming the day on 175-5, the second string Bangladesh were able to add just
62 runs for the rest of the five wickets with Jordan alone taking four of
them to complete his five-for.
Shahadat Hossain Dipu was the only one to score a half-century as he hammered
73 off 124 with 10 fours and two sixes. Captain Afif Hossain scored 37.
West Indies A lost Tagnarine Chanderapul (4) cheaply before McKenzie and
Raymon Reifer brought the side back into the contention with 116-run
partnership.
Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam broke the partnership, dismissing Reifer for
37. McKenzie was on course of his century but Saif Hassan dealt a double blow
in three balls, taking the wicket of McKenzie who missed out his ton by nine
runs and Brandon King for duck.
McKenzie hit nine fours and three sixes in his 122 ball-91. Alick Athanze and
Keacy Carty then helped the side take a lead but they too failed to play big
innings. Athanze was out for 45 while Carty made 68.
Before the bails were drawn for day two, Captain Joshua de Silva was batting
on 9 with Kevin Sinclaire on 1.
