Former President of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), Shiva Gaunle, has been bereft of his mother.

His mother Somadevi Koirala passed away today at her residence at Khumaltar in Lalitpur district. She was 93.

The final rites of Koirala will be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat today itself, informed senior journalist Tirtha Koirala.

Source: National News Agency Nepal