General

Police have arrested journalist Lok Karki while reporting on relief distribution at KI Singh rural municipality-4.

Journalist Karki from Radio Dhangadhi was arrested by police when he reached there to cover news on local people’s opting for padlocking ward office in course of relief distribution on Wednesday.

Issuing a press release, the Press Organization district chapter has condemned the arrest of journalist Karki.

Karki also accused the ward chair of manhandling him while the former was taking snap of the incident of padlocking ward office by the irate locals.

Police have detained journalist Karki along with three other persons for allegedly assaulting the ward chair.

—

Source: National News Agency Nepal