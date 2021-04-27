General

Saptari-based journalist Upendra Narayan Mehata passed away on Monday. He was 67.

Mehata was the correspondent for The Public Memo and Sunday Times Hindi newspapers, and manager of Purba Pravat.

According to a family source, Mehata had slight diarrhea since Sunday and was taking rest after having breakfast on Monday morning.

A permanent resident of Maleth in Rajbiraj Municipality-9, Mehata was active in the media for two decades.

Mehata had worked as a printing press labourer and was active in trade union since Panchayat and also worked as a newspaper hawker prior to active journalism.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son.

Source: National News Agency Nepal