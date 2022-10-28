General

Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Makawanpur district former president and senior journalist Kaushal Pandey has passed away. The 75-year-old journalist died at his residence at Kamaldanda, Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City-4 on Thursday.

A long-time cancer patient, Pandey’s health condition was deteriorating since past few weeks. He is one of the pioneers who established journalism in Makawanpur district.

FNJ Makawanpur has said in a condolence statement that the journalism sector has suffered an irreparable loss in Pandey’s demise. The district-based organisations related to journalism have also issued condolence statements on his demise.

Pandey also worked as a teacher for long time and he was in the leadership position of various organisations, including the founding president of the Revolutionary Journalists Association Makawanpur, central advisor of Press Centre Nepal and chairperson of the Shyam Prasad Sharma Memorial Foundation Makawanpur.

He is also the editor and publisher of the Prayas bi-weekly newspaper which is publishing from Makawanpur since long. Pandey’s last rites would be conducted at the bank of Rapti River today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal