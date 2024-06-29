Journalist Risal presented with Rotary Lifetime Achievement Award



Kathmandu: Veteran journalist Bhairab Risal has been provided with the “Rotary Lifetime Achievement Award’. Risal was given a purse of Rs 100,000 in cash and a letter of appreciation.

On the occasion of the establishment day of Rotary International District 3292, seven journalists including Risal were prized for recognizing their contributions to society through their writings.

Ramu Sapkota was prized under free writing, Amar Sunar on economic and social development, Tilak Tiwari on drinking water and sanitation, Basanta Pratap Singh on safe motherhood and child health, Bidya Rai on education and literary, Swostik Shrestha on disease prevention and treatment, and Tanka Panta on peace and conflict management. The journalists received Rs 51,000 each.

Source: National News Agency RSS