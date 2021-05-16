General

Editor of Khabar Nepalgunj daily and Khabarnepalgunj.com has died of COVID-19 on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment at the Teaching Hospital in Nepalgunj.

A resident of Nepalgunj, the last rites of Sai was performed as per Islamic traditions on Saturday itself.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Nepalese Journalists, Banke, Press Chautari Nepal, Banke, Press Union, Banke and other journalists associations have issued separate condolences message extending heartfelt tributes, while praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Source: National News Agency Nepal