Journalist Purnima Shrestha, a member of the women expedition team to scale Mt Annapurna-I, and other climbers were honoured in Myagdi on Monday amidst a grand function.

They received honour from Federation of Nepali Journalists Myagdi chapter, Annapurna Rural Municipality and local people.

Speaking at the felicitation programme, Shrestha said that she scaled the Annapurna Summit due to her self-confidence.

Earlier, a total of 67 climbers had scaled the world's 10th highest peak Mt Annapurna-I on April 16, the first of this season's expedition.

Six Nepal women including journalist Purnima Shrestha and other climbers successfully reached the top of Mt Annapurna-I (8,091m) located at Annapurna Rural Municipality-4 in Myagdi district, guide of the expedition of team Pemba Sherpa said at a felicitation programme organised in Beni.

Six women including Shrestha, Dawa Yangjum Sherpa, Pasang Lhyamu Sherpa, Maya Sherpa, Sharmila Sengtang and Dabuti Sherpa reached the summit of the mountain in a single day becoming the first women to climb Mt Annapurna. Prior to this, no woman had reached the top of Mt Annapurna.

Guide Sherpa said that the women's team reached at the top of the mountain at 1:15 am on April 16.

Source: National News Agency Nepal