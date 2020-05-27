General

Kaski-based journalist Anisha Shrestha has been honoured with the ‘Press Union of the Year Award’. Shrestha is the first winner of the award established to motivate Union executive committee members, according to NPU Pokhara chapter President Nabin Sigdel.

The award carries a purse of Rs 5,000 and a letter of appreciation.

NPU is an umbrella body of democratic media persons.

Nepali Congress invitee central member and House of Representatives (HoR) member Surya Bahadur KC presented the award to Shrestha amidst an event organised on Tuesday, marking the 29th establishment day of the NPU.

On the occasion, lawmaker KC warned that the nation could face a worse situation ahead if lockdown against the coronavirus was continued as it is. He stressed the need of increasing productivity and making the economy dynamic.

KC was of the view that none could pose a threat to Nepal’s national sovereignty if all parties were united.

Similarly, NPU Kaski executive committee member Suman Gurung injured in a road accident was provided a monetary assistance of Rs 10,000 on the occasion.

It is known that NPU Kaski is distributing various journalism awards: Suprem Sharada Journalism Award, Nepal Press Union National Journalism Award and Shanti Journalism Award this year.

NPU Kaski President Krishna KC, Vice President Ramesh Poudel among others highlighted the NPU contribution to the Nepali journalism and press freedom.

Source: National News Agency