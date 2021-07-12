General

Journalist Som Suseli will be awarded with ‘Jasuda Memorial Award’ for the Nepali year 2078 BS.

Suseli, who has been actively pursuing journalism since 30 years, will get the award carrying a purse of Rs 10,000 and a letter of honour. The Jasuda Khaki Memorial Foundation will award Suseli on July 13, marking the birth anniversary of Aadikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya, said Jasuda Khaki Memorial’s president Bimal Baidhya.

Suseli forayed into media in 2047 BS from Saptahik Bichar a weekly newspaper published in Jhapa. He served as a correspondent for Gorakhapatra daily, Avenues Television, Image Television and News24 channel from Ilam district.

He is currently working as a station manager in the Nepal Badi FM and is a chief editor in the Ilam Express daily.

Source: National News Agency Nepal