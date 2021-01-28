General

A journalism training session has completed here today. Organised jointly by the National Human Rights Commission and Sancharika Group Nepal, the two-day training session was participated by 32 women journalists from Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari and Bhojpur districts. The theme for the training was 'human rights for all at home: basis for peace and development'.

On the occasion, stressing the need for media-persons to ensure rights of all in disseminating news reports, the NHRC Spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokharel urged them to discharge their duty keeping in mind human rights are promoted.

Source: National News Agency Nepal