Journalists should become technology-friendly: Communications Secretary Subedi

Kathmandu: Secretary at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Ram Krishna Subedi, has pointed out the need for journalists to become IT friendly as per the need of the time. Speaking at the closing session of an orientation organized for newly recruited staffers of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) here today, he said the news service of RSS should also be attuned to modern information technology. With impact of Artificial Intelligence in all fields, there is a need for us all to transform accordingly. Secretary Subedi emphasized that in the current age of competition it is necessary to verify the news and disseminate news sensitively. Executive Chairperson of RSS, Dharmendra Jha, said that everyone should take responsibility to make the services of the RSS more efficient and effective by making full use of available skills and resources. "The importance and relevance of RSS is increasing day by day and hence various efforts are being made to make the services of RSS more effective ac cordingly," he added. During the two-day orientation, in-house and external experts and stakeholders provided training on various topics to the newly joined RSS staffers and journalists. Among others included Chairperson of Advertising Board Laxman Humagain who talked about opportunities and challenges in government media while Under Secretary at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Ramesh Pandey discussed about public administration and communications. Source: National News Agency Nepal